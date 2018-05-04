news

EU election monitors fan out ahead of Sunday vote in Lebanon

Short-term parliamentary election observers of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Lebanon (EU EOM) prepare to leave a hotel, heading to respective areas for elections observation in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, May 4, 2018. European Union election monitors are deploying around Lebanon, ahead of the country's first parliamentary elections in nearly a decade. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT (AP) - European Union election monitors are deploying around Lebanon, ahead of the country's first parliamentary elections in nearly a decade.

Over a hundred observers from European Union countries, as well as Norway and Sweden, will be working during the elections, according to the EU Election Observation Mission in Lebanon.

The observers were invited by the Lebanese government to monitor and assess the voting scheduled for Sunday.

Elena Valenciano, Lebanon chief observer for the mission, said political parties in Lebanon are "really committed to have good elections."

More than 500 candidates are competing in 15 electoral districts for 128 seats.

They include a record number of women and civil society activists hoping to challenge established political parties and politicians.

