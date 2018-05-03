Afghan official: Gunman kills counterterrorism official

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Afghan officials say a gunman has shot and killed a deputy counterterrorism official in western Farah province.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the gunman opened fire Thursday on Abdul Jalal's vehicle, killing him.

Mehri added the attack took place in the provincial capital, also named Farah, when Jalal was on his way home.

Mehri says police are investigating and no one has been arrested.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack by insurgent groups.