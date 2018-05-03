Polish president seeks November referendum on constitution

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland's president says he wants Poles to vote in a referendum in November on whether they support changing the constitution.

Andrzej Duda said he is asking the Senate to approve the referendum for Nov. 10 and 11, when Poland will mark the 100th anniversary of national independence.

Duda spoke Thursday on the Constitution Day holiday, which celebrates an 18th-century constitution.

The conservative ruling Law and Justice party, on whose ticket Duda was elected, favors replacing the current constitution, which has been in force since 1997. It says the current one entrenched the privileges of ex-communists in the social structure.

Political opponents, however, have been skeptical about the party's motives in light of its moves since winning 2015 elections to erode the independence of the courts, the media, and other institutions.