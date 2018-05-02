Meghan and Harry choose horse-drawn carriage for wedding day

A Windsor Grey, one of the four horses that will pull the carriage at the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is groomed at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 1, 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, southern England on May 19, with about 600 guests and some 2,600 neighbours, staff and specially selected members of the public greeting the happy couple outside the chapel. The Scottish State Coach will be used in the case of wet weather and the Ascot Landau open carriage used if it turns out to be a sunny day. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) - It wouldn't be a royal wedding without a horse-drawn carriage.

Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an open-topped Ascot Landau from the royal carriage collection to use in their wedding procession.

The couple's office said Wednesday that after their May 19 wedding the newlyweds will take the carriage, pulled by four horses, from Windsor Castle through the town center and back for their reception.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the town west of London to see them.

Kensington Palace says the couple hope it "will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."

If it rains, the couple will use the Scottish State Coach, which has a glass roof.