Warring Bexit sides squeeze Theresa May as clock ticks down

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after visiting Brooklands Primary School in Sale, near Manchester, England, as part of the Conservative Party's local election campaign, Monday April 30, 2018. May on Monday appointed the first ethnic-minority politician to the key post of home secretary, as the government struggled to contain a scandal over the mistreatment of long-term residents from the Caribbean. (Oli Scarff/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) - Pro-Brexit lawmakers are pressing British Prime Minister Theresa May not to keep the U.K. tied to the European Union's customs union, as the bloc warns Britain to hurry up and decide what kind of relationship it wants.

As May's inner "Brexit Cabinet" meets Wednesday, 60 euroskeptic Conservative legislators are arguing that staying in a customs union with the EU would prevent Britain from striking new trade deals around the world.

Other lawmakers, and many businesses, want Britain to keep customs alignment with the EU to avoid trade barriers.

That could also ease the problem of maintaining an invisible border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned this week that Britain must come up with a proposal for the Irish border by June.