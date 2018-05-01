Woman rescued after driving into Germany gas station store

BERLIN (AP) - Firefighters say they had to rescue a woman who got stuck in her car after she drove into a gas station store in western Germany.

The woman drove through a sliding door into the store in Bochum on Monday night. Her BMW only came to a stop when it smashed in a refrigerator.

She had a toddler in the car with her, but neither she nor the child or anyone else was hurt.

Bochum firefighters say it took work to get the driver out of the car, because fallen shelves and goods blocked the vehicle's doors.