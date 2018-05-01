Workers in Philippines, elsewhere rally to mark May Day

Indonesian workers shout slogans during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Thousands of workers attended the rally urging the government to raise minimum wages, ban outsourcing practices, provide free health care and improve working condition for workers in the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Indonesian workers shout slogans during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Thousands of workers attended the rally urging the government to raise minimum wages, ban outsourcing practices, provide free health care and improve working condition for workers in the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Thousands of workers and activists marched to the Philippines' presidential palace on Tuesday to demand the government address labor issues, as workers in the Southeast Asian country and elsewhere marked May Day.

In Manila, about 5,000 people from various groups held a rally near Malacanang Palace to protest the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill a major campaign promise to end contractualization, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

The protesters also demanded that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and trade union repression.

Workers and activists also rallied elsewhere in Asia, including in Cambodia, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Rallies in other parts of the world will take place later Tuesday.