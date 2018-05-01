Morocco cuts ties with Iran over Sahara weapons dispute

A street sign is posted at the entrance of the embassy of Iran in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Morocco will sever diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran's support for the Polisario Front, a Western Sahara independence movement, the Moroccan foreign minister said on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

RABAT, Morocco (AP) - Morocco has severed relations with Iran, accusing it of arming Polisario Front independence fighters in the Moroccan-annexed Western Sahara.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said he told his Iranian counterpart of the decision on Tuesday. Morocco's ambassador to Tehran has left, while the Iranian Embassy in Morocco will be closed immediately.

Bourita says Morocco has proof that Iran-backed militant movement Hezbollah has provided training and financial support to Polisario independence fighters since 2016, and sent weapons last month.

Hezbollah denied the allegations.

Bourita insists the decision to sever ties is unrelated to Israel's allegations this week that Iranian leaders covered up a nuclear weapons program before signing an international agreement in 2015.

Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, in 1975 and fought Polisario fighters until a U.N.-brokered cease-fire.