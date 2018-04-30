Storm sweeps over western Europe, floods streets, basements

In this April 29, 2018 photo the Euro tunnel in Aachen, Germany, is flooded. Firefighters are pumping floodwater from basements and clearing flooded roads after a storm swept through parts of western Germany overnight. The Aachen region is Germanyâ€™s far west was hardest hit, with rescue services receiving hundreds of calls. Aachen police say nobody is known to have been harmed in the storm. (Ralf Roeger/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) - Firefighters are pumping rainwater from basements and clearing flooded road tunnels after a storm swept through parts of western Germany overnight.

Germany's far-west Aachen region was the hardest hit, with rescue services receiving hundreds of calls. Aachen police say nobody was harmed in the storm.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg were also affected by heavy rain and hail - weather that is more often seen during the summer than the spring.

Recent days have seen unseasonably warm weather in parts of western Europe.

The storm was moving north Monday toward Denmark.