Report: Ex-Brazil gymnastics coach accused of sexual abuse

SAO PAULO (AP) - A community center outside of Sao Paulo has fired a former coach for the Brazilian national gymnastics team after a report revealed that dozens of athletes he worked with have accused him of sexual abuse.

Forty former and current gymnasts confirmed to the Fantastico news show on Globo TV that Fernando de Carvalho Lopes had abused them while they were minors. The alleged abuse included watching them shower, touching their genitals and asking them to masturbate in front of him. The Sao Paulo state security department confirmed it is investigating but would not provide more details because the case is under judicial seal.

Clube MESC said it fired Lopes on Monday after the report aired Sunday night. Lopes denied the accusations in an interview with Globo.