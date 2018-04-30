news

Kuwait ready to cooperate with Philippines after worker ban

20180430_ap_420c968f41db4707a0e1166b44cfc803-20c416cae83a41eab94951ebb48f9785
In this image from video, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte answers a reporter's question in Davao, Philippines, Sunday, April 29, 2018. Duterte said that a ban on Filipino workers from heading to Kuwait that's been in effect since February would now be permanent, inflaming a dispute sparked by complaints of the abuse of Filipina housemaids and workers in the Gulf country. Kuwait on Wednesday expelled the Philippine ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Manila over the dispute.(RTVM via AP)

KUWAIT CITY (AP) - Kuwait says it stands ready to cooperate with the Philippines to address labor issues facing Filipino workers, but would also "act decisively" against attempts to breach its sovereignty.

In this image from video, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte answers a reporter´s question in Davao, Philippines, Sunday, April 29, 2018. Duterte said that a ban on Filipino workers from heading to Kuwait that´s been in effect since February would now be permanent, inflaming a dispute sparked by complaints of the abuse of Filipina housemaids and workers in the Gulf country. Kuwait on Wednesday expelled the Philippine ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Manila over the dispute.(RTVM via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Kuwait ready to cooperate with Philippines after worker ban

Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah's comments came in response to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement that Filipino workers would be permanently banned from heading to Kuwait. More than 260,000 Filipinos work in Kuwait.

Al-Jarallah's comments Sunday were carried by the state-run Kuwait News Agency.

Kuwait last week expelled the Philippine ambassador and recalled its envoy from Manila over a dispute sparked by complaints of the abuse of Filipina housemaids and workers.

Published: | Updated: