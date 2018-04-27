Migrant 'caravan' gathers on US-Mexico border

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - About 370 asylum-seekers are in Tijuana, where lawyers have planned free workshops on the U.S. immigration system on Friday and Saturday.

Many planned to seek asylum starting Sunday at San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing.

Caravans have been a fairly common tactic for advocacy groups to bring attention to asylum-seekers and the latest group pales in size compared to previous ones, but it gained huge visibility after President Donald Trump criticized it from the moment it began March 25.

Many Central American asylum seekers say they face death threats by criminal gangs in their homelands.

Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said late Wednesday that any person trying to cross into the U.S. who makes false claims to immigration authorities will subject to criminal prosecution.