Probe finds negligence in crash that killed soccer players

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Colombian authorities have concluded that fuel shortages and negligence caused a plane crash that killed 71 people in 2016, including most members of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense.

The plane crashed on November 28, 2016, on a mountain just a few miles from Medellin. On Friday, Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority presented the findings of a 15-month inquiry.

Officials say crew members ignored a low-fuel warning when the plane was about 40 minutes from its intended destination. Instead of making an emergency landing at a nearby airport, they headed on toward Medellin and the British Aerospace Avro RJ85 ran out of fuel.