Boko Haram attacks Nigeria's Maiduguri, killing at least 2

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) - Police say at least two people have been killed and seven others wounded in an attack by Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri.

Police spokesman Edet Okon says the extremists attacked the Jidari Polo area on Thursday near the Federal High Court. He says security forces repelled many of the attackers in a gun battle after they marched through the neighborhood.

He says two female suicide attackers also were killed. Civilian defense forces head Muhammed Babagoni says one detonated her explosives after knocking on the door of a house.

Maiduguri is the birthplace of Boko Haram's nearly decade-long insurgency and is often targeted.