Grief on display at memorial to Canada van attack victims

A group of women pay their respects at a memorial wall dedicated to the victims of Monday's van attack, as Toronto's Yonge Street re-opens, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

A group of women pay their respects at a memorial wall dedicated to the victims of Monday's van attack, as Toronto's Yonge Street re-opens, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - A makeshift memorial has become a gathering point for mourners grieving for people killed when a van driver plowed into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk.

The site had a growing collection of cards and flowers Thursday, and students from a Catholic school where the sister of one of the victims works sang hymns.

Authorities have not released the names of the 10 killed and 14 injured in the apparently deliberate attack. The coroner's office said earlier this week that it might take several days.

But the names known so far have included people from a variety of backgrounds reflecting the diversity of the city. Teacher Maria Vecchiarelli said it's a time to "respect the lost lives."