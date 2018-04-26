Israel will strike Tehran if attacks Tel Aviv, minister says

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel's defense minister says in an interview with an Arabic news site that his country will strike back if attacked by archenemy Iran.

Avigdor Lieberman tells Elaph: "We hear many (Iranian) threats ... but if they attack Tel Aviv we will strike Tehran."

The interview was published Thursday as he was in the U.S. for talks with defense officials.

There has been a spike in hostile rhetoric between the bitter rivals since an airstrike on a military base in Syria that Iran and Russia blamed on Israel.

Syria's ally Iran has threatened to respond.

Israel views Iran as a serious threat due to its nuclear and missile programs, support of violent regional groups and frequent calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.

It has warned it will not tolerate Iran establishing itself militarily in neighboring Syria.