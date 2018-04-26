news

ASEAN to discuss economic ties, Rohingya issue, Korea summit

Philippine's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alan Peter Cayetano, right, shakes hands with Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin, ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Minister's Meeting at the 32nd ASEAN Summit on Friday, April 27, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

SINGAPORE (AP) - Southeast Asian leaders are expected to discuss economic cooperation and Myanmar's refugee crisis at a summit in Singapore.

Analysts say they will be taking cues from Friday's landmark meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-In.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-member bloc, has long campaigned for dialogue and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Foreign ministers met in Singapore on Friday to affirm a common vision amid happenings within and beyond the group.

Analysts say the Korean talks are a positive development for the region, where countries are wary of the North's nuclear program but continue to hosts its embassies and welcome its presence at a regional forum.

The 32nd ASEAN Summit ends Saturday.

