Brussels university to honor Loach despite criticism of PM

BRUSSELS (AP) - The Brussels ULB university says it is going ahead with honoring British director Ken Loach on Thursday despite veiled criticism from Prime Minister Charles Michel.

Loach, who is known for his strong defense of the Palestine cause and is often critical of the Israeli government, is considered by some commentators to be anti-Semitic.

Michel, a former ULB student, said in the Brussels Grand Synagogue Wednesday night that "anti-Semitism cannot be tolerated whatever its form. That also goes for my Alma Mater."

Loach said in a statement that "depicting me as anti-Semitic simply because I am adding my voice to those who denounce the plight of the Palestinians is grotesque."