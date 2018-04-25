Dominican authorities seize nearly $1.5M in cash

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - Authorities in the Dominican Republic have confiscated nearly $1.5 million in cash found in commercial goods.

Officials said Wednesday that the money was rolled up and stashed in various auto replacement parts transported aboard a ship that had departed from the United States.

They said prosecutors are investigating an unidentified company that sent the shipment from New York to the city of Santiago, which is just north of the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo.