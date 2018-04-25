Germany wants to deport alleged former bin Laden follower

BERLIN (AP) - The German government says it is trying to deport a former follower of Osama bin Laden despite court rulings barring his transfer to Tunisia.

The case of Sami A., whose full name wasn't released, has caused anger in Germany after it was revealed that he receives monthly state benefits of 1,168 euros ($1,427).

Responding to queries from the Alternative for Germany party, the government of North Rhine-Westphalia state said the 42-year-old can't be deported because he might face torture in Tunisia.

Germany wants diplomatic assurances from Tunisia he won't be tortured, but that these haven't been forthcoming yet.

A spokesman for the federal interior ministry, Harald Neymanns, said Wednesday "there are attempts to deport the former bodyguard of bin Laden" and a ministerial task force will examine the case soon.