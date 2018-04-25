Postponement talk raised for Nobel Literature Prize

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - The Swedish Academy's permanent secretary has indicated that the recent crisis within the body that hands out the coveted Nobel Prize in Literature, may mean postponing this year's prize.

Anders Olsson told Swedish Radio Wednesday that the academy was in the middle of "a discussion," but declined to give details, adding "clarity on that point will come soon."

Peter Englund, who quit the academy amid sexual misconduct allegations within the body's ranks, told Swedish radio "it might be best to postpone."

Six of the 18 board members have stepped down, exposing bitter divisions within the academy. Sweden's king, prime minister and the Nobel board have expressed concerns.