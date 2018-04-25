Iran's president says no changes, additions to nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's president has ruled out any changes or additions to the 2015 nuclear deal, in response to French efforts to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to stick with the landmark agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested during a state visit to Washington this week that there could be a way to move toward a "new agreement" that would address Trump's concerns.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that he had spoken to Macron at length, and "told him explicitly that we will not add anything to the deal or remove anything from it, even one sentence. The nuclear deal is the nuclear deal."

He suggested Macron has no right to amend an agreement signed by seven nations, referring to the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and Iran.