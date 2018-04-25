UK Labour Party under fire over anti-Semitism allegations

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives to attend a Memorial Service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in London, Monday, April 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) - Jewish groups say Britain's main opposition Labour Party is still failing to tackle anti-Semitism, despite a promise by leader Jeremy Corbyn to stamp out anti-Jewish prejudice.

Corbyn says a meeting with the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council on Tuesday evening was "positive and constructive."

But Board of Deputies President Jonathan Arkush says the meeting was a "missed opportunity" because "there were no actions to go with the words."

Allegations of Labour anti-Semitism have grown since pro-Palestinian socialist Corbyn was elected leader in 2015. Some in the party say Corbyn, a longtime critic of Israeli actions against the Palestinians, has allowed abuse to go unchecked.

Several Labour lawmakers say they have been bombarded with online abuse after raising concerns about anti-Semitism in the party.