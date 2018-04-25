Rights group says British-Iranian professor held in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - A New York-based rights group says a British-Iranian university professor has been detained in Tehran by the country's hard-line Revolutionary Guard.

The British Foreign Office said late Wednesday night it was "urgently seeking information" after the Center for Human Rights in Iran said computer scientist and mathematician Abbas Edalat had been detained.

Iranian state media did not immediately report on Edalat's case. It's unclear what charges he faces.

Edalat is a professor at Imperial College London. The university did not respond to requests for comment.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran said Abbas has been held since April 15. It said Edalat refused to post bail Wednesday, arguing he is innocent.

Iran has held a number of Western dual nationals since its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.