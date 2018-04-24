EU's Tusk favors Western Balkans integration into the bloc

TIRANA, Albania (AP) - Top European Union official Donald Tusk said Tuesday the road to EU membership for Albania and Macedonia will be tough.

The comments from the European Council president came as he started a weeklong tour of the Western Balkans countries, urging more work in the rule of law and the fight against organized crime and corruption.

The 28 EU member states must agree unanimously for any country to become a member. Accession to the bloc has been a powerful driver of political and democratic reform in post-communist countries.

"The process will resemble more a hurdles race than a motorway. But full integration remains our common destiny," Tusk said at a news conference with his host, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Last week, the EU's executive Commission said enough progress has been made for Albania and Macedonia's accession talks to begin.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Europe's door must remain open, and that he didn't want to see a return to war "in this extremely complicated region."

Nevertheless, French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out any expansion of the European Union until the bloc is reformed.

EU and Balkans leaders will meet for a summit in Bulgaria on May 17.

Tusk said the summit should find the ways and tools to improve the bloc's ties with the region and among its countries.

"I have no doubt that it's in the best interest of EU and Albania that the entire Western Balkans region is fully integrated into EU," said Tusk.

___

Follow Llazar Semini on Twitter https://twitter.com/lsemini