3 Suicide bombers kill 5 police, wound 8 troops in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) - Pakistan's military says suicide bombers blew themselves up near a police vehicle and a security checkpoint in separate incidents in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing five police and wounding eight paramilitary troops.

A military statement Tuesday says a suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle on an airport road killing five police and wounding seven others.

Separately, the statement says two suicide bombers walked to the Frontier Corps checkpoint in the Mian Ghundi area and detonated explosive vests minutes apart, when paramilitaries fired on them.

Police officer Mohammad Aslam said eight wounded troops were hospitalized.

No group claimed responsibility but Islamic militants operating in the region have claimed past such attacks. Baluch separatist groups also have engaged in low-level insurgency in Baluchistan, of which Quetta is the capital.