Italy's 5-Stars would put alliance with Dems to popular vote

Democratic Party members Andrea Marcucci,left, group leader at the Italian Senate and Graziano Delrio group leader at the Lower Chamber walk in Rome, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME (AP) - Italy's populist 5-Star Movement says it's open to finding agreement with the Democratic Party on forming a government, but that its members would have to vote on any such alliance.

The country's March 4 parliamentary election produced an inconclusive outcome. A new round of consultations on creating the next Italian government began on Tuesday.

Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio declared all negotiations with the right-wing League dead. He said the League was "condemned to irrelevance" by refusing to break with former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.

The 5-Stars, the election's single biggest vote-getter, now are looking to the center-left Democrats, who are badly divided. Some want to be in opposition, while others are open to a 5-Star deal.

Di Maio says Italians should vote again, if no deal is reached.