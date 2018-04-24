Philippines ambassador to Kuwait apologizes amid tensions

KUWAIT CITY (AP) - The Philippines' ambassador to Kuwait has offered a public apology after he made comments about his diplomatic mission's efforts to help abused Filipino housemaids in the Gulf nation.

Renato Villa read from a statement and took no questions from journalists in Kuwait City on Tuesday.

He said Philippines Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano also had made an apology to Kuwait "for the actions that were undertaken by the embassy ... to assist Filipino nationals in grave distress here in Kuwait but which the government ... found unacceptable."

Kuwait police arrested two Filipinos earlier this week over helping maids flee their employers.

The Philippines banned workers from coming to Kuwait over abuse complaints after a dead Filipina was found in a freezer in an abandoned Kuwait City apartment in February.