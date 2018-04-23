Verdict for IS suspect Abdeslam in attempted murder case

Police patrol outside the Brussels justice palace during the trial of Saleh Abdeslam and Soufiane Ayari in Brussels, Monday, April 23, 2018. The sole surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris extremist attacks who was once Europe's most wanted fugitive will hear his judgment in an attempted murder case on Monday. Salah Abdeslam's verdict will be heard for his involvement in a March 15, 2016, police shootout, four months after the Paris attacks that killed 130. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) - The sole surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris extremist attacks, who was once Europe's most wanted fugitive, faces judgment Monday in an attempted murder case.

Salah Abdeslam will not be in the Belgian court, however, as the verdict is announced in the trial into his alleged involvement in a March 15, 2016, police shootout, four months after the Paris attacks that killed 130.

Court president Luc Hennart said Abdeslam and alleged accomplice Sofiane Ayari chose not to attend the reading of the verdict and sentencing. Abdeslam attended the opening day of the trial in February but has refused to cooperate since. He is being held in a prison in northern France.

"The accused will not be there," Hennart said. "Their presence was not mandatory. If they had wished to be present they could have been there, but they decided not to be present."

"It will not interfere with the procedure," he added.

It is unclear when he will face trial over the Paris attacks.

The conclusion of the case at Brussels' ornate palace of justice took place amid tight security set up by the armed forces and police.

Abdeslam was close to being arrested in a hideout when he and Ayari fled while another man sprayed gunfire toward police and was killed. Three officers were wounded.

Three days later, Abdeslam was caught in Brussels. Four days after that, extremists struck in the Belgian capital killing 32 people in bomb attacks at the airport and subway system.

Federal prosecutors are seeking 20-year prison sentences for both men, citing a terrorist link in the shootout.