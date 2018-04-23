Malaysia releases images of suspects in Palestinian killing

Enaas al-Batsh, right, wife of killed Palestinian Fadi al-Batsh, walks out of a hospital's morgue in Selayang, Malaysia, Monday, April 23, 2018. Malaysian police said Sunday that an investigation was underway into the gunning down of the 34-year-old Palestinian al-Batsh a day earlier and gave assurances that security was being beefed up in the country following recent high-profile assassinations. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Malaysian police have released composite images of two suspects who gunned down a Palestinian engineer and are stepping up efforts to track them.

Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group has accused Israel of being behind Saturday's killing of Fadi al-Batsh, an important member of Hamas. Israel has been accused of targeting Palestinians in overseas operations but rarely publicly acknowledges them.

Malaysian national police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Monday that the composite images are based on eyewitness descriptions. He said the suspects were fair-skinned, well-built and had beards and were likely European or Middle Eastern.

He said the images are displayed at all exit points in the country.

He could not confirm whether the men had fled Malaysia.

He also said 14 bullet slugs were retrieved from the victim's body.