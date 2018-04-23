EU trade chief says Merkel, Macron will push Trump on steel

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, April 23, 2018. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will take a tough message to U.S. President Donald Trump and insist that the 28-nation bloc must be fully exempted from steel and aluminum tariffs and is ready to hit back with retaliatory measures as of next month if necessary. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, April 23, 2018. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will take a tough message to U.S. President Donald Trump and insist that the 28-nation bloc must be fully exempted from steel and aluminum tariffs and is ready to hit back with retaliatory measures as of next month if necessary. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) - The EU's trade chief says that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will press U.S. President Donald Trump this week to exempt the 28-member bloc permanently from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the EU will be ready to hit back with measures of its as of next month if the punitive tariffs are imposed.

The United States and the EU are holding high-level talks to address the issue but Malmstrom insisted Washington should not count on any concessions from the EU.

She said: "We expect an unconditional and permanent exception."

Macron arrives in Washington on Monday while Merkel travels on Thursday.