HRW: 'Men only' job ads show ongoing discrimination in China

BEIJING (AP) - A human rights group says gender discrimination is widespread in the Chinese work force, with many hiring advertisements openly calling only for male applicants and using the attractiveness of female co-workers as a draw.

Human Rights Watch released the report Monday after looking at more than 36,000 job advertisements posted between 2013 and 2018 from recruiters, companies and the government.

China bans discrimination in both hiring and job advertising, but enforcement is weak. Government departments are among the offenders, according to the report, with 55 percent of jobs advertised by the Ministry of Public Security last year specifying "men only."

These practices widen gaps in both female work participation and pay, according to official data.