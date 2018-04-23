news

Johnson: G7 officials focus on Russia's 'malign' behavior

Italy's Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano arrives for a reception for G7 foreign ministers at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says top officials from the G7 nations are focusing on what he describes as a broad range of "malign" behavior by Russia.

Johnson said Monday that the ministers agreed during their Sunday discussions to address the disruptive influence of Vladimir Putin's Russia.

The G7 foreign and interior ministries are holding overlapping talks in Toronto, where Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has pushed Russia to the top of a packed agenda that includes North Korea, Iran and the ongoing Syrian crisis.

The three days of talks are part of a series of ministerial-level gatherings in the run-up to the G7 leaders' summit which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host in June in Charlevoix, Quebec.

