High-rise in Dubai catches fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - A fire has broken out at a high-rise building in Dubai.

An Associated Press journalist saw smoke rising on Sunday afternoon from the tip of the Almas Tower in Dubai's Jumeirah Lake Towers neighborhood.

Owners of the tower could not be immediately reached. Dubai civil defense firetrucks were dispatched to the area, but there was no official word from authorities.

Dubai, a skyscraper-studded city in the United Arab Emirates, has suffered a spate of fires in its high-rises.

Dubai passed new fire safety rules last year requiring buildings with quick-burning side paneling to replace it with more fire-resistant cladding. Authorities have previously acknowledged that at least 30,000 buildings across the UAE have cladding or paneling that safety experts have said accelerates the rapid spread of fires.