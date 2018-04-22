Gunmen kill 2 Shiites in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) - Police in Pakistan say gunmen have killed two Shiites and wounded a third in Quetta, the latest in a recent series of attacks on the religious minority.

Police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said both men were local officials in Shiite community organizations.

Cheema said the attackers fled the scene on motorcycles after Sunday's shooting and that a search is underway.

It was the fifth attack in recent months targeting Shiites in Quetta. Last week, a Shiite shopkeeper was killed in a drive-by shooting.

No one has claimed the attacks, but they bore the hallmarks of Sunni Muslim extremists, who view Shiites as apostates.

No arrests have been made.