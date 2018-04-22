Turkey elections: 15 opposition lawmakers switch parties

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Meral Aksener, a former Turkish interior minister and deputy parliament speaker, addresses her party's first meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey's weak opposition is scrambling to try and mount a strong challenge against strongman Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections, scheduled for June 24, 2018. Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that will concentrate increased powers in the hands of the president, following a narrowly approved referendum last year. (Depo Photos via AP, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Meral Aksener, a former Turkish interior minister and deputy parliament speaker, addresses her party's first meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey's weak opposition is scrambling to try and mount a strong challenge against strongman Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections, scheduled for June 24, 2018. Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that will concentrate increased powers in the hands of the president, following a narrowly approved referendum last year. (Depo Photos via AP, File)

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkey's main opposition party says that 15 of its lawmakers have resigned their membership to join another opposition party in solidarity before upcoming snap elections.

Officials from the pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, told parliament Sunday that the lawmakers would join the Iyi Party. The center-right opposition party, established last fall, has been facing eligibility issues before the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, including not having enough seats in parliament.

The Iyi Party now has 20 lawmakers in parliament, satisfying a requirement for eligibility. Party founder Meral Aksener is considered a serious contender against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has announced her candidacy. She defected from Turkey's main nationalist party allied with Erdogan.

Turkey's electoral board has yet to announce the parties eligible to run.