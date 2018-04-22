Macron to give Trump seedling from World War I battle site

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, US President Donald Trump, shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, right, during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels. Macron arrives Monday April 23, 2018 in Washington for the first state visit of Trumpâ€™s presidency. The two men have an unlikely friendship, despite strong differences on areas such as climate change. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

PARIS (AP) - French President Emmanuel Macron is bringing an environmentally friendly gift to the White House when he visits President Donald Trump this week: a tree sapling.

The young oak also has historical significance - it sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of U.S. Marine Corps legend. Macron's office said Sunday he hopes it will be planted in the White House gardens.

The oak sapling grew up near what's known by the Marines as the Devil Dog fountain, in Belleau Wood. About 2,000 American troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood fighting the German spring offensive.

Macron arrives Monday in Washington for the Trump presidency's first state visit. The two men have an unlikely friendship, despite strong differences on areas such as climate change.