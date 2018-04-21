Malaysian police say Palestinian gunned down in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Malaysian police say a Palestinian man was fatally shot by two assailants on a motorbike as he was heading to a mosque for dawn prayers. Palestinian websites have identified him as a relative of a senior official in the Gaza branch of the Islamic Jihad group.

Police say they are investigating all angles including terrorism.

Palestinian Ambassador Anwar H. Al Agha is quoted by the New Straits Times newspaper as saying the victim was Fadi M. R. Albatsh, a second imam at the mosque. He had been reportedly living in Malaysia for 10 years.

Agha says Imam Fadi was supposed to have left for a conference in Turkey on Saturday.

Police say closed-circuit television showed him targeted by the assassins who had waited for him for almost 20 minutes.