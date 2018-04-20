Evacuation in Slovakia after unexploded WWII bombs found

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) - Slovak authorities have started evacuating people in a town near the southern border with Hungary after four unexploded World War II bombs were found.

Police said Friday they are evacuating people from a street in the town of Sturovo after the 100-kilogram (220-pound) Soviet bombs were found in a field.

The number being evacuated as experts remove the bombs and transport them to a safe place was not immediately clear.

The bombs were discovered by a man walking his dog.

The finding came as Berlin police were evacuating thousands of people from a central area of the German capital and shutting down the main train station in preparation for the removal of an unexploded World War II bomb found during recent construction work.