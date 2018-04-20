Man arrested after bottle attack on woman in German subway

BERLIN (AP) - German police say they have arrested a man in connection with an attack on a young woman in the western city of Essen that was caught on video last week.

Footage from a surveillance camera shows a man smashing a bottle over the 17-year-old victim's head and then grabbing her from behind. In the video released by police, the woman is seen fending off the man and a second attacker before the assailants run away.

Essen police spokeswoman Judith Herold said Friday that the suspect is being questioned by police.

Herold said the men appeared to have tried to steal the victim's backpack.

German authorities have increasingly been releasing footage and pictures of crimes in recent years amid growing public acceptance of surveillance cameras.