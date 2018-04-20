Sudanese president fires foreign minister after pay remark

CAIRO (AP) - Sudanese president fired his foreign minister following the diplomat's remarks about how the diplomatic corps has not been paid for the past seven months, the official SUNA news agency reported.

The report late Thursday gave no details as to why President Omar al-Bashir sacked Ibrahim Ghandour, a long-time ally and member of the ruling party, but the move came just a day after the minister said the government lacks money to pay diplomats' salaries.

Speaking to lawmakers following his attendance at the Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia, Ghandour ruled out "going to war" as an option to settle border disputes with neighbors, referring to a border dispute with Egypt, and claimed unnamed parties were impeding his ministry's work.

"Our embassies haven't received their salaries or rents for seven months," he said, adding that the president had asked the Central Bank to release the salaries but "there are those in the Sudan Bank who believe salaries of diplomats are not a priority."

Al-Bashir, in power since 1989, is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide in Sudan's Darfur region.

Ghandour has been working on soothing Sudan's strained relations with Egypt, which fears Ethiopia would cut its Nile water share with a new massive dam that it's building on the Blue Nile. Sudan has been supportive of Ethiopia's construction, hoping Ethiopia would fulfill promises of free electricity generated from the dam.

Khartoum also seeks to pressure Cairo over a disputed stretch of border territory known as the Halayeb Triangle, claimed by Sudan. Ghandour last year described the territory, held by Egypt but claimed by Sudan, as a "thorn" in the two countries' relations.

Since 1958, Sudan annually renews its complaint to the U.N. Security Council over the territory.