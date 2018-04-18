International team to investigate in slain journalist case

FILE- In this Friday, March 9, 2018, file picture a woman places a sticker on a poster with a photo of slain journalist Jan Kuciak during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. Tens of thousands of Slovaks have taken to the streets again on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in the continuing anti-government protests amid a political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee with protesters demanding a thorough and independent investigation into the Feb. 21 shooting deaths and the dismissal of the national police chief, Tibor Gaspar, and Dusan Kovacik, a prosecutor who heads an special office dealing with corruption.(AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) - Slovakia's prosecutor general has signed a deal to create an international team to investigate into the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

A spokeswoman for Jaromir Ciznar says the prosecutor agreed on the deal in The Hague on Wednesday with Italian judicial authorities, and representatives from Europol and the Eurojust agency, which coordinates the fight against organized crime in Europe.

Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their home on Feb. 21. Slovak authorities said the slayings' circumstances suggest it was a contract killing likely linked to Kuciak's work.

Kuciak was investigating possible widespread government corruption and ties between politicians and Italian mobsters.

The killings triggered a political crisis that resulted in major protests, the government's collapse and the national police chief's dismissal.