Belgium probing if chemical was illegally exported to Syria

BRUSSELS (AP) - Belgian authorities are investigating whether three companies might have been involved in the illegal export of chemicals to Syria.

Court spokesman Roland Cassiers said the case against the companies is to come to court on May 15 for opening proceedings and centers on whether the products were exported between 2014 and 2016 despite the sanctions against the regime of President Bashar Assad.

Knack magazine reported that special permission has been needed since 2013 to export a number of chemicals to Syria because of the ongoing civil war, but that three interlinked Belgian companies were able to continue exports until 2016. The allegation is that one of their products could have a dual use in the production of sarin gas.