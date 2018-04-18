EU envoy: Macedonia can settle name dispute by late June

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, left, and Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, right, address a news conference following their meeting at the government building in Skopje, Macedonia, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. A senior European Union official has praised Macedonia's progress in efforts to join the EU, but warned the Balkan country needs to successfully implement its promised reforms if it is to join the bloc. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) - The European Union's foreign policy chief says she believes Greece and Macedonia can overcome a long-standing name dispute by late June, clearing the way for the Balkan nation to start accession talks.

Federica Mogherini visited Macedonia and Albania on Wednesday, a day after recommending that both countries start membership talks.

In Skopje, she met with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and credited his government with implementing reforms that would "not have been imaginable 10 months ago."

Asked if she thought the name dispute could be resolved before EU leaders meet June 28-29, she said "yes, I think a result is possible."

Macedonia says it's willing modify its name to address Greek concerns of a potential territorial claim, but the two countries remain at odds over the need for a constitutional guarantee.