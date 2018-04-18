Koolhaas said Prada Tower explores effect of space on art

A woman looks at the installation "Upside Down Mushroom Room " by Carsten Holler, part of the Design Week, at the Prada's foundation, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas says the 10-story tower he designed for the Prada Foundation is meant to reveal the interaction between art and architecture. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP) - Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas says the 10-story tower he designed for the Prada Foundation in Milan is meant to reveal the interaction between art and architecture.

Koolhaas toured the white concrete structure with vast glass windows overlooking Milan's skyline on Tuesday, ahead of its inauguration during Milan design week.

The Prada Tower completes the foundation's contemporary art space combining restored structures with new buildings that has helped give new life to a former industrial neighborhood on the southern edge of the city.

A Damien Hirst installation featuring an umbrella and floating rubber ducks on the 8th floor can be viewed against the backdrop of the city. Koolhaas said the point of the building is "to create an experimental situation" that shows "the effect of space on art."