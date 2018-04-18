Ecuador's president accuses predecessor of ties to rebels

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) - Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno says he wants his leftist predecessor Rafael Correa investigated for allegedly taking campaign contributions from Colombian guerrillas.

Moreno's explosive comments came during an interview Wednesday with Colombian network NTN24. He said he would turn over to investigators a video provided to him moments earlier by a CNN en Espanol journalist concerning a protected witness' claims of Correa's ties with the now demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Moreno provided no details but said the video had inconsistencies that needed to be verified.

Correa on social media attacked Moreno, who was his vice president. Correa called Moreno's comment a "smoke screen" to hide his own ineptness.

FARC commanders regularly took haven in Ecuador during their insurgency but Correa's government always denied knowledge of their whereabouts.