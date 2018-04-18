Scientists aim to understand habits of a German giraffe

The undated photo provided by Zoologische Gaerten Berlin on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 shows giraffe Max with a research device strapped to his head. (Zoologische GÃ¤rten Berlin via AP)

BERLIN (AP) - A giraffe in a German zoo has been outfitted with a transmitter to help scientists learn more about his habits to better protect the species in the wild.

The Berlin zoo said Wednesday that handlers trained giraffe Max for 10 months until they got him used to wearing the transmitter on his head, which makes him look a bit like a jogger wearing a headlamp for an evening run.

Spokesman Florian Sicks said the data received on Max's feeding, roaming and dozing habits will help zoologists understand giraffes' needs in their natural habit in Africa.

The zoo said in a statement that the number of giraffes has fallen by almost 40 percent in the past three decades. Understanding their habits will make it easier to create sanctuary areas for them.