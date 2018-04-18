Colombia could use drones to fight cocaine production

An police officer calibrates the sprinkles of a tactical vehicle use to spray herbicides before testing it on a coca field in Tumaco, southern Colombia, Wednesday, April, 18, 2018. According to U.S. officials, coca production in Colombia has gone up 50% in each of the last two years, with about 247,000 acres now under cultivation, and with each acre cultivated more productive than before counter narcotics officials are testing new ways to eradicate including the use of drones and tactical vehicles to spray. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Colombia's police could start using drones to tackle a five-year surge in cocaine production that has jeopardized relations with the United States.

State contracting documents show that anti-narcotics police in the South American country have hired a local company to test drones for spraying herbicides on fields of coca, the base material for cocaine.

The remote-controlled devices would be expected to eradicate 8 hectares (20 acres) of coca a day. Coca cultivation has doubled in Colombia since 2012 and now exceeds 188,000 hectares, according to U.S. estimates.

Three years ago Colombia decided to ban the aerial spraying of coca crops over environmental and health concerns. But drones fly at lower altitudes than spray planes and are expected to have a smaller environmental impact.