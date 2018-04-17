Trudeau first Canadian leader to address French parliament

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, right, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a meeting at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) - Justin Trudeau has become the first Canadian prime minister in history to address France's parliament, wrapping up his trip to Paris before he heads to London to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II.

In Tuesday's wide-ranging and rousing speech, Trudeau reaffirmed French-Canadian friendship, touted shared goals to combat terrorism and praised French airstrikes in Syria last week. Trudeau also said France's role in Mali, where Canada has joined the peacekeeping mission, was "an inspiration for the international community."

Prompting a standing ovation, he said "we declare ourselves for progressive trade, for diversity, for immigration, for the protection of the environment, for gender equality."

Trudeau said that gender equality will be a big theme at June's Group of Seven meeting that Canada is hosting in Charlevoix, Quebec.