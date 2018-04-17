Turkey seeks to extend state of emergency for 7th time

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, delivers a speech at his ruling Justice and Development (AKP) Party weekly meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The ruling party will evaluate a call for early presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled for 2019, made by the nationalist leader, Devlet Bahceli, who suggested Aug. 26, 2018 as a possible date, saying "there is no point in prolonging this any longer." Following a narrowly approved referendum last year, Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential system that consolidates most powers in the hands of the president. (Kayhan Ozer/Pool Photo via AP)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, delivers a speech at his ruling Justice and Development (AKP) Party weekly meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The ruling party will evaluate a call for early presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled for 2019, made by the nationalist leader, Devlet Bahceli, who suggested Aug. 26, 2018 as a possible date, saying "there is no point in prolonging this any longer." Following a narrowly approved referendum last year, Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential system that consolidates most powers in the hands of the president. (Kayhan Ozer/Pool Photo via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government is seeking an extension of the state of emergency it declared following a failed coup in 2016.

The government submitted to parliament a motion to prolong it three more months following a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday. A vote is expected Wednesday. It would be its seventh extension.

The move comes despite widespread calls for Turkey to end the state of emergency.

A U.N. report last month said Turkey's state of emergency had led to human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions and dismissals, torture and ill-treatment.

The main opposition party accuses the government of misusing its emergency powers to erode democracy and arrest government critics. Its supporters staged sit-in demonstrations Monday across Turkey to demand an end to the emergency declaration.